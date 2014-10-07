Melvin Gordon putting up big stats despite no passing attack

Beating Illinois should not be difficult. Gordon rushed 142 yards and three touchdowns in a 56-32 win over the Illini last season, and Illinois' defense statistically is the worst in the Big Ten (482.3 yards per game, 35.5 points per game). While Gordon should run wild -- again -- of more concern for Badgers coaches will be the quarterback play: Quite simply, if McEvoy and/or Stave struggle against the Illini -- who surrendered 551 yards last week to a Purdue team with a new starting quarterback -- there might be no hope for either one of them.