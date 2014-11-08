Melvin Gordon has 205 vs. Purdue, his 3rd 200-yard game of year

Published: Nov 08, 2014 at 07:37 AM

Wisconsin's Melvin Gordon rushed for 205 yards Saturday, his third 200-yard game of the season, in leading the Badgers to a 34-16 victory at Purdue.

Gordon, who rushed for 253 yards against Bowling Green in September and for 259 against Northwestern in October, should stay near the top of most Heisman watch lists with his performance.

>> Can't-miss Moments: Top college football plays of Week 11

Gordon (6-foot-1, 213 pounds) went into the game as the nation's No. 2 rusher (162.0 yards per game). He rushed for 83 yards and a TD in the first half; he also had a TD reception in the first half, just the third of his career. Gordon finished with three receptions for 44 yards; he had 39 yards in receptions this season going into the game.

Gordon finished with 25 carries, fourth-most in a game this season. It was his seventh consecutive 100-yard game and the 18th of his career, but his streak of three games in a row with at least two rushing TDs was snapped.

His TD run came on a 14-yarder late in the first quarter, and his 27-yard scoring reception came late in the second quarter. He had a 47-yard run on the first play of the second quarter, his 10th rush of at least 40 yards this season.

In three career games against Purdue, Gordon has run for 432 yards and three TDs on 48 carries -- a healthy 9.0 yards per carry.

NFL Media analysts Bucky Brooks and Daniel Jeremiah think highly of Gordon. Brooks calls him "an explosive playmaker" and is impressed with his ability to run effectively inside and outside. Jeremiah compares him to the Kansas City Chiefs' Jamaal Charles.

