Melvin Gordon fastest in FBS history to reach 2,000-yard mark

Published: Nov 22, 2014 at 11:38 AM

Wisconsin's Melvin Gordon had his fifth 200-yard game of the season and his third in a row Saturday, helping the Badgers down Iowa, 26-24. In the process, Gordon became the fastest in FBS history to reach the 2,000-yard plateau.

» Sooners' Perine breaks Gordon's single-game rushing record

Gordon had 200 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries Saturday and reached the 2,000-yard mark on his 241st carry of the season; the previous record was held by Penn State's Larry Johnson, who reached 2,000 yards on his 251st carry in 2002. Gordon has rushed for 2,109 yards this season -- tying the Big Ten single-season rushing record set by Wisconsin's Ron Dayne in 1996 -- and is the 17th player in FBS history to rush for 2,000 yards in a season.

Take a look at the top single-game rushing yardage performances in major college football history.

Gordon is averaging 191.7 yards per game and has at least two games remaining this season; if the Badgers beat Minnesota next week, they win the Big Ten West Division title and will play in the Big Ten championship game, which means Gordon might have three games left. If so, he is on pace for 2,684 yards. The FBS single-season rushing mark is 2,628 yards, set by Oklahoma State's Barry Sanders in 1988.

Gordon's TD runs included a 23-yarder that gave the Badgers a 26-17 lead with 7:44 left in the game. His 241st carry of the season went for 88 yards and came midway through the third quarter, setting up a short field goal that gave the Badgers a 19-3 lead.

Gordon rushed for 408 yards last week to set a FBS single-game record -- a mark that was broken Saturday by Oklahoma's Samaje Perine. He has rushed for 813 yards and seven touchdowns on 81 carries in the past three games.

His 2,109 yards have come on 254 carries, meaning he is averaging 8.3 yards per attempt. He also has scored 26 rushing touchdowns and is seeking to become just the fifth player with at least 30 rushing touchdowns in a season. The others: Sanders (37 in '88), Wisconsin's Montee Ball (33 in 2011) and Colorado State's Kapri Bibbs and Navy's Keenan Reynolds (both had 31 last season).

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.
news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.
news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
news

Florida parts ways with head coach Dan Mullen after four seasons

The University of Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday after a four-year tenure. Mullen joined the Gators from Mississippi State ahead of the 2018 campaign and led Florida to a 34-15 record over his four seasons in Gainesville.
news

USC WR Drake London (ankle) out for remainder of season

USC's Drake London will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a broken ankle, the school announced.
news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW