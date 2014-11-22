Melvin Gordon fastest in FBS history to reach 2,000-yard mark

Gordon is averaging 191.7 yards per game and has at least two games remaining this season; if the Badgers beat Minnesota next week, they win the Big Ten West Division title and will play in the Big Ten championship game, which means Gordon might have three games left. If so, he is on pace for 2,684 yards. The FBS single-season rushing mark is 2,628 yards, set by Oklahoma State's Barry Sanders in 1988.