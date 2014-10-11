Melvin Gordon crosses 1,000-yard mark, sets Wisconsin record

Published: Oct 11, 2014 at 08:28 AM
Melvin-Gordon-141011-TOS.jpg

Wisconsin tailback Melvin Gordon had his second four-touchdown day of the season Saturday in leading the Badgers to a 38-28 win over Illinois.

Gordon ran for 175 yards and four touchdowns on 27 carries; he rushed for five TDs in a Sept. 20 rout of Bowling Green. Gordon has 1,046 yards and 13 touchdowns this season; he's the first Badgers back to reach the 1,000-yard plateau in six games, and New England Patriots rookie James White, Gordon's former teammate, took note of his accomplishment.

White also retweeted a tweet congratulating Florida State's Rashad Greene -- who played high school ball with White at Fort Lauderdale [Fla.] St. Thomas Aquinas -- on becoming FSU's leading career receiver Saturday.

Gordon, called "a big-play runner with outstanding speed and quickness" by NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks in August, rushed for 146 yards and three TDs on 18 carries in the first half; the 18 carries were the most he has had in a half in his career.

His 27 carries for the game ties the second-most in his career; he also had 27 attempts in last week's loss to Northwestern. Gordon has 86 carries (along with 615 yards and seven TDs) in the past three games; that is 40 percent of the carries he had all of last season (206), when he ran for 1,609 yards.

Gordon will get a chance to rest up because the Badgers are off next week; then comes a three-game stretch against three of the worst rush defenses in the Big Ten (Maryland, Rutgers and Purdue) before a season-defining closing stretch against Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota.

Gordon and backup tailback Corey Clement combined for 339 yards on 40 carries; Wisconsin's pass offense again was ineffective, with quarterbacks Joel Stave -- back in the starting role after losing the job to Tanner McEvoy -- and McEvoy combining to go 10-of-18 for 97 yards.

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
news

Texas, Oklahoma formally apply for SEC membership in 2025

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, just a day after notifying the Big 12 that they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights beyond a current contract that runs through 2025, have now formally applied for SEC membership in 2025.
news

Texas, Oklahoma won't renew Big 12 media rights, setting up potential move to SEC

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma jointly announced Monday that they've notified the Big 12 Conference of their intention not to renew grants of media rights to the league following the current contract, which expires in 2025.
news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW