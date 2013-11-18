Medical condition could end career of Utah QB Travis Wilson

Utah quarterback Travis Wilson will not play again this season because of a pre-existing neurological condition that could end his career, the school announced Monday.
Head coach Kyle Whittingham said the condition, discovered after Wilson suffered a concussion in a loss to Arizona State, is not life-threatening.
Wilson did not travel with the team for its game this past Saturday, a 44-21 loss at Oregon. Redshirt sophomore Adam Schultz started against the Ducks, throwing for 181 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
A 6-foot-7, 240-pound sophomore, Wilson started nine games this season for Utah, alternating between moments of brilliance and frustration. He was outstanding in non-conference play, throwing for nine touchdowns without an interception and leading the Utes to a win over Holy War rival BYU. Wilson also directed the 27-21 win over Stanford, the high-water mark for the Utes since joining the Pac-12 in 2011.
But a hand injury the following week at Arizona led to a significant downturn in Wilson's play. Wilson completed just 11 passes and was intercepted four times in two games against USC and Arizona State.
Wilson completed 56.1 percent of his passes for 1,827 yards, 16 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He also rushed for 386 yards and a team-high five touchdowns.
Utah (4-6, 1-6 Pac-12) must win its final two games at Washington State and against Colorado to become bowl eligible.