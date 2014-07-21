Media picks FSU to win ACC title, Winston for player of year

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- In a vote that should surprise no one, defending national champion Florida State was the media pick to win the ACC title this season.
In addition, FSU sophomore quarterback Jameis Winston -- who won the Heisman last season, when he led the Seminoles to the national title -- was picked Monday as the league's preseason player of the year in a vote of media members at the ACC Kickoff media event.
Florida State was picked as Atlantic Division champ and the overall ACC winner. Miami was picked to win the Coastal Division. Interestingly, UM's 26 first-place votes were just third-most in the division, but the Hurricanes' total points led the way. FSU is aiming for its third consecutive league title.
Following FSU in the Atlantic were Clemson, Louisville, Syracuse, North Carolina State, Boston College and Wake Forest. Following Miami in the Coastal were Duke (which received the most first-place votes in the division), Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Georgia Tech, Pitt and Virginia. UVa was the only school in the division that didn't get at least one first-place vote.
Clemson defensive end Vic Beasley was second in player of the year voting.
