Media picks Alabama to win SEC, Gurley for all-conference team

Georgia running back Todd Gurley, Auburn quarterback Nick Marshall and Texas A&M tackle Cedric Ogbuehi were among the top players chosen to the first-team offense. Gurley, a junior, is one of the top pro prospects in the nation at his position, though he is only a junior. The selections also feature a heavy contingent from last year's impressive freshman class in the SEC. Sophomores O.J. Howard (Alabama), Laremy Tunsil (Ole Miss), Robert Nkemdiche (Ole Miss), A'Shawn Robinson (Alabama) and Vernon Hargreaves (Florida) were all chosen to the first team. Eight other sophomores were picked for the second and third teams.