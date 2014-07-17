Media picks Alabama to win SEC, Gurley for all-conference team

Published: Jul 17, 2014 at 03:04 AM
Chase Goodbread

HOOVER, Ala. -- Alabama has been picked as the 2014 SEC champion by media members at SEC Media Days, and it's bad news for the Crimson Tide. What's not bad news for Alabama is that it also occupied nine spots on the media's All-SEC first team.

The SEC media's track record for picking the league's champion in the preseason has historically been a strong indicator of what won't happen. Since 1996, it has correctly picked the winner just twice (2007 LSU, 2008 Florida). The Crimson Tide was a narrow choice to win both the SEC West, over Auburn, and the league title game against the predicted East Division winner, South Carolina.

Georgia running back Todd Gurley, Auburn quarterback Nick Marshall and Texas A&M tackle Cedric Ogbuehi were among the top players chosen to the first-team offense. Gurley, a junior, is one of the top pro prospects in the nation at his position, though he is only a junior. The selections also feature a heavy contingent from last year's impressive freshman class in the SEC. Sophomores O.J. Howard (Alabama), Laremy Tunsil (Ole Miss), Robert Nkemdiche (Ole Miss), A'Shawn Robinson (Alabama) and Vernon Hargreaves (Florida) were all chosen to the first team. Eight other sophomores were picked for the second and third teams.

Alabama placed running back T.J. Yeldon, wide receiver Amari Cooper, Howard, guard Arie Kouandjio, linebacker Trey DePriest,  Robinson and safety Landon Collins on the first team. Christion Jones was named twice, as a return specialist and an all-purpose player.

A look at the full list, including point totals from the voting:

OFFENSE
First-Team
QB - Nick Marshall, Auburn (241)
RB - T.J. Yeldon, Alabama (281)
RB - Todd Gurley, Georgia (280)
WR - Amari Cooper, Alabama (282)
WR - Sammie Coates, Auburn (207)
TE  - O.J. Howard, Alabama (188)
OL - La'el Collins, LSU (231)
OL - Arie Kouandjio, Alabama (188)
OL - Laremy Tunsil, Ole Miss (183)
OL - Cedric Ogbuehi, Texas A&M (174)
C - Reese Dismukes, Auburn (226)

Second-Team
QB - Dak Prescott, Mississippi State (118)
RB - Mike Davis, South Carolina (240)
RB - Alex Collins, Arkansas (126)
WR - Laquon Treadwell, Ole Miss (182)
WR - Malcolm Mitchell, Georgia (71)
TE - C.J. Uzomah, Auburn (141)
OL - A.J. Cann, South Carolina (166)
OL - Vadal Alexander, LSU (112)
OL - Alex Kozan, Auburn (112)
OL - Corey Robinson, South Carolina (107)
C - Ryan Kelly, Alabama (126)

Third-Team
QB - Bo Wallace, Ole Miss (94)
RB - Corey Grant, Auburn (52)
RB - Keith Marshall, Georgia (44)
WR - Jameon Lewis, Mississippi State (67)
WR - Marquez North, Tennessee (66)
TE - Hunter Henry, Arkansas (72)
OL - Austin Shepherd, Alabama (106)
OL - Chad Slade, Auburn (101)
OL - John Theus, Georgia (96)
OL - Chaz Green, Florida (94)
C - Evan Boehm, Missouri (77)

DEFENSE
First-Team
DL - Robert Nkemdiche, Ole Miss (239)
DL - Dante Fowler, Jr., Florida (212)
DL - A'Shawn Robinson, Alabama (208)
DL - Gabe Wright, Auburn (192)
LB - Trey DePriest, Alabama (253)
LB - A.J. Johnson, Tennessee (186)
LB - Ramik Wilson, Georgia (147)
DB - Landon Collins, Alabama (274)
DB - Vernon Hargreaves III, Florida (243)
DB - Cody Prewitt, Ole Miss (210)
DB - Deshazor Everett, Texas A&M (183)

Second-Team
DL - Trey Flowers, Arkansas (181)
DL - Chris Jones, Mississippi State (150)
DL - Alvin "Bud" Dupree, Kentucky (134)
DL - Markus Golden, Missouri (125)
LB - Benardrick McKinney, Mississippi State (143)
LB - Jordan Jenkins, Georgia (137)
LB - Denzel Nkemdiche, Ole Miss (116)
DB - Robenson Therezie, Auburn (144)
DB - Tre'Davious White, LSU (141)
DB - Damian Swann, Georgia (127)
DB - Tony Conner, Ole Miss (116)

Third-Team
DL - Ray Drew, Georgia (102)
DL - Montravius Adams, Auburn (94)
DL - Carl Lawson, Auburn (87)
DL - Jermauria Rasco, LSU (79)
LB - Kwon Alexander, LSU (112)
LB - Cassanova McKinzy, Auburn (82)
LB - Serderius Bryant, Ole Miss (76)
DB - Jon Mincy, Auburn (99)
DB - Corey Thompson, LSU (86)
DB - Rashard Robinson, LSU (84)
DB - Brison Williams, South Carolina (81)

SPECIALISTS
First-Team
P - Drew Kaser, Texas A&M (221)
PK - Marshall Morgan, Georgia (224)
RS - Christion Jones, Alabama (262)
AP - Christion Jones, Alabama (130)

Second-Team
P - Sam Irwin-Hill, Arkansas (136)
PK - Colby Delahoussaye, LSU (142)
RS - Andre Debose, Florida (97)
AP - Terrence Magee, LSU (111)

Third-Team
P - Jamie Keehn, LSU (81)
PK - Andrew Baggett, Missouri (103)
RS - Marcus Murphy, Missouri (72)
AP - Trey Williams, Texas A&M (89)

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread*.

