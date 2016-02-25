Meant to be? Texans' O'Brien endorses Hackenberg's character

O'Brien coached the QB during his freshman season at Penn State, before O'Brien left to take the Texans' job. It was the peak of Hackenberg's college career, as his production fell over the next two seasons under O'Brien's replacement, James Franklin. Hackenberg once appeared to be on a track to be a top pick, but now seems slated for the middle rounds. NFL Media draft analyst Lance Zierlein rates him the No. 5 QB in the draft.