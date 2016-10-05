McGlinchey intends to return to Notre Dame for 2017 season

Notre Dame's Mike McGlinchey, one of the top offensive tackles in college football, intends to bypass the 2017 NFL Draft to remain in college for another season.
The redshirt junior said Wednesday he plans to stay with the Fighting Irish for a fifth year, citing a lack of readiness for the pro game.
"I have 19 games left here, and that's what I fully intend to take on. I have a lot left to learn. I'm not ready to go anywhere. I have the best in the business coaching me each and every day, and it's to my benefit to just stay here and learn from him, and there's nothing that I can do to want to change that," McGlinchey said. "I have no intention of wanting to change that. I haven't played -- I mean I've played a lot of football so far, but I have a lot left to accomplish, and I know I'm not going to put myself in a position to go somewhere when I'm not fully ready to, and I'm fully confident that I will be ready at some point, but I don't think it'll be after this season."
McGlinchey (6-foot-7, 310 pounds) was rated the No. 2 offensive tackle to watch in college football this season by NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein. He was also one of only two linemen selected to College Football 24/7's list of the game's most freakish athletes for 2016.
College underclassmen have until a mid-January deadline to apply for early draft eligibility, so it's a decision McGlinchey has plenty of time to revisit, if he chooses. It's not uncommon to do so; last year, Notre Dame's Will Fullerdeclared his intention to stay in school during the season, only to later change his mind. Fuller went on to be selected in the first round of the 2016 draft by the Houston Texans.
McGlinchey played right tackle in 2015 for the Fighting Irish, and moved to left tackle this season to replace Baltimore Ravens first-round pick Ronnie Stanley.