McElwain: Luke Del Rio to miss Tennessee game with injury

Florida quarterback Luke Del Rio will miss Saturday's game against rival Tennessee, Gators coach Jim McElwain confirmed Monday.
Del Rio injured his left knee in the pocket Saturday night on a hit by a North Texas defender that McElwain objected to. UNT's Joshua Wheeler hit Del Rio below the waist, and drew a personal foul. McElwain would not project when he might return.
"He's got a bum leg. He should be back some time. I don't know when. I'm not going to rush him back," McElwain said at his Monday news conference. "I'll never put anybody out there who is not ready to go ... I feel horrible for him, especially how it happened, and yet, that's part of the game."
Del Rio, the son of Oakland Raiders coach Jack Del Rio, was making the third start of his college career against UNT. He has completed 62 of 101 passes for 762 yards with six touchdown passes and two interceptions for the 3-0 Gators.
Asked about whether his review of the film confirmed his initial feeling that the hit was a dirty one, McElwain only said: "I don't know, you guys saw it."
Purdue transfer Austin Appleby will start at quarterback for UF against the Volunteers. Florida's other options at quarterback include Kyle Trask and Feleipe Franks.