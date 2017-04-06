McCaffrey to visit Broncos, Redskins, reportedly visits Panthers

The Carolina Panthers need a running back, and they got a close look at one of the best the 2017 NFL Draft has to offer last week in Christian McCaffrey.
The club hosted the former Stanford star on a pre-draft visit last week, according to the Charlotte Observer. The Panthers hold the No. 8 overall pick in the draft, and they're the first team selecting with running back as a primary need.
McCaffrey also has upcoming visits scheduled with the Washington Redskins and Denver Broncos, who select at Nos. 17 and 20 in the first round, respectively, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
McCaffrey's name is heating up in draft circles.
NFL executives have told Good Morning Football's Peter Schrager that they expect him to be selected in the top 10 picks, and NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah has paired him with the Panthers at the No. 8 pick in his most recent mock draft.
Not surprisingly, the Panthers have also arranged to host LSU RB Leonard Fournette for a pre-draft visit, and Tennessee RB Alvin Kamara is on Carolina's visit list, as well.
The NFL draft will be held April 27-29 in Philadelphia.
McCaffrey would offer a much different style than Fournette to the Panthers, with a skillset ideal for a versatile role that could include heavy third-down involvement because of his prolific receiving skills. Fournette, the bigger and more powerful of the two, spent much of his pro-day efforts Wednesday trying to convince NFL teams that he can be an effective receiver, as well.
Which might be a stronger fit in Carolina's offense? NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks notes that it's a question any NFL club had better have answered before investing a top-10 selection.