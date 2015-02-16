Mayock: Which prospects will teams target in 2015 NFL Draft?

Mayock lofted some high praise toward the franchise for its ability to evaluate and noted that receiver, cornerback and edge rusher make sense for the Ravens in the first round. However, Mayock said they're going to pick the best available player no matter what. Florida State corner/safety P.J. Williams might be an option, and Mayock even sees them picking Ifo Ekpre-Olomu, who could be a steal in the second round or later. Miami (OH)'s Quinten Rollins or Utah's Eric Rowe could be second or third round choices as well. If they opt to find a tailback, Melvin Gordon and Todd Gurley are both first-round backs that might be around at No. 26. If they do want to address the tight end position, Minnesota's Maxx Williams is the only guy who could be a late first-rounder but is more likely a second-rounder.