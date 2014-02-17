Mayock: Teddy Bridgewater ranks ahead of Johnny Manziel

1. Bridgewater over Manziel
The debate over which quarterback is the best among Louisville's Teddy Bridgewater, Texas A&M's Johnny Manziel and Central Florida's Blake Bortles has advocates on all three sides. Mayock, at least entering the NFL Scouting Combine this week, prefers Bridgewater. NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks sees it the same way. For Mayock, Fresno State's Derek Carr and Alabama's AJ McCarron round out the top five. It's unclear whether any of Mayock's top five will throw at the combine, except Manziel, whose agent made it known he will not throw. If none of the five throw in Indianapolis, tough to imagine Mayock's second, post-combine rendition of the rankings looking any different at this position.
2. Richburg rates high
Colorado State center Weston Richburg had a strong Reese's Senior Bowl effort, and Mayock clearly took notice. After No. 1-rated center Marcus Martin, Mayock's next four highest-rated centers all competed at the Senior Bowl: Richburg, Arkansas' Travis Swanson, FSU's Bryan Stork and Oklahoma's Gabe Ikard. Mayock ranks Richburg just behind Martin at No. 2.
3. Richardson ranks as fifth guard
In the fall, there was speculation that Mississippi State's Gabe Jackson and Baylor's Cyril Richardson would be the first two offensive guards chosen in the draft, in one order or another. Mayock ranked two others -- Stanford's David Yankey and UCLA's Xavier Su'a-Filo -- as the top two at the position. He's got Richardson ranked No. 5 at the position, which doesn't guarantee much where draft position is concerned. The fifth guard chosen in last year's draft, Kent State's Brian Winters to the New York Jets, didn't hear his name called until Day Two.
4. Borland in good company
Don't tell Mayock about Wisconsin linebacker Chris Borland's height and measurables being a concern. Another Senior Bowl standout, Borland ranked fourth for Mayock at the linebacker position behind three -- Buffalo's Khalil Mack, Alabama's C.J. Mosley and UCLA's Anthony Barr -- who are first-round picks by any credible estimation. The Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year (5-foot-11, 245 pounds) plays downhill football against the run, and brings outstanding instincts and aggressiveness to the position.
5. Pryor over Clinton-Dix
Louisville's Calvin Pryor and Alabama's Ha Ha Clinton-Dix are regarded as the two most likely safeties to be drafted in the first round, although projections seem to be split on which of the two will be chosen first. Mayock has Pryor on top of the safety listing, followed by Clinton-Dix and Florida State's Lamarcus Joyner.