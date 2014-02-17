Mayock: Teddy Bridgewater ranks ahead of Johnny Manziel

The debate over which quarterback is the best among Louisville's Teddy Bridgewater, Texas A&M's Johnny Manziel and Central Florida's Blake Bortles has advocates on all three sides. Mayock, at least entering the NFL Scouting Combine this week, prefers Bridgewater. NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks sees it the same way. For Mayock, Fresno State's Derek Carr and Alabama's AJ McCarron round out the top five. It's unclear whether any of Mayock's top five will throw at the combine, except Manziel, whose agent made it known he will not throw. If none of the five throw in Indianapolis, tough to imagine Mayock's second, post-combine rendition of the rankings looking any different at this position.