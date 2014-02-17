Mayock: Teddy Bridgewater ranks ahead of Johnny Manziel

Published: Feb 17, 2014 at 07:32 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Five takeaways from NFL Media analyst Mike Mayock's initial position-by-position prospect rankings:

1. Bridgewater over Manziel

The debate over which quarterback is the best among Louisville's Teddy Bridgewater, Texas A&M's Johnny Manziel and Central Florida's Blake Bortles has advocates on all three sides. Mayock, at least entering the NFL Scouting Combine this week, prefers Bridgewater. NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks sees it the same way. For Mayock, Fresno State's Derek Carr and Alabama's AJ McCarron round out the top five. It's unclear whether any of Mayock's top five will throw at the combine, except Manziel, whose agent made it known he will not throw. If none of the five throw in Indianapolis, tough to imagine Mayock's second, post-combine rendition of the rankings looking any different at this position.

2. Richburg rates high

Colorado State center Weston Richburg had a strong Reese's Senior Bowl effort, and Mayock clearly took notice. After No. 1-rated center Marcus Martin, Mayock's next four highest-rated centers all competed at the Senior Bowl: Richburg, Arkansas' Travis Swanson, FSU's Bryan Stork and Oklahoma's Gabe Ikard. Mayock ranks Richburg just behind Martin at No. 2.

3. Richardson ranks as fifth guard

In the fall, there was speculation that Mississippi State's Gabe Jackson and Baylor's Cyril Richardson would be the first two offensive guards chosen in the draft, in one order or another. Mayock ranked two others -- Stanford's David Yankey and UCLA's Xavier Su'a-Filo -- as the top two at the position. He's got Richardson ranked No. 5 at the position, which doesn't guarantee much where draft position is concerned. The fifth guard chosen in last year's draft, Kent State's Brian Winters to the New York Jets, didn't hear his name called until Day Two.

4. Borland in good company

Don't tell Mayock about Wisconsin linebacker Chris Borland's height and measurables being a concern. Another Senior Bowl standout, Borland ranked fourth for Mayock at the linebacker position behind three -- Buffalo's Khalil Mack, Alabama's C.J. Mosley and UCLA's Anthony Barr -- who are first-round picks by any credible estimation. The Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year (5-foot-11, 245 pounds) plays downhill football against the run, and brings outstanding instincts and aggressiveness to the position.

5. Pryor over Clinton-Dix

Louisville's Calvin Pryor and Alabama's Ha Ha Clinton-Dix are regarded as the two most likely safeties to be drafted in the first round, although projections seem to be split on which of the two will be chosen first. Mayock has Pryor on top of the safety listing, followed by Clinton-Dix and Florida State's Lamarcus Joyner.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread.*

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

USC WR Drake London (ankle) out for remainder of season

USC's Drake London will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a broken ankle, the school announced.
news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
news

Texas, Oklahoma formally apply for SEC membership in 2025

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, just a day after notifying the Big 12 that they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights beyond a current contract that runs through 2025, have now formally applied for SEC membership in 2025.
news

Texas, Oklahoma won't renew Big 12 media rights, setting up potential move to SEC

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma jointly announced Monday that they've notified the Big 12 Conference of their intention not to renew grants of media rights to the league following the current contract, which expires in 2025.
news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW