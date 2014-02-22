Mayock takeaways: Red flags on Clowney, but OT class is stellar

Alabama offensive tackle Cyrus Kouandjio (6-7, 322) is massive, has a high ceiling and is considered a likely first-rounder. He can be particularly dominant as a run blocker. "He's got all kinds of talent," Mayock said. But he also has what Mayock called "inconsistent tape" and didn't show all that well Saturday. He struggled in the so-called "mirror drill," and his best 40 time was a 5.59-second clocking, with his best 10-yard split an unofficial 1.87 seconds. "He ran a slow 10, and he ran a really slow 40," Mayock said, and for a potential first-rounder, "that's a red flag." Later, Mayock said, "You certainly want a starting left tackle to run better than that." There are some analysts who feel Kouandjio is a better fit on the right side in the NFL. His draft stock wasn't helped by reports Saturday that he'd failed several physicals at the combine.