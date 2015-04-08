Mayock: Randy Gregory could fall to Round 2 of 2015 NFL Draft

Published: Apr 08, 2015 at 11:54 AM

Quarterbacks were the big talking point in draft circles after NFL Media analyst Mike Mayock released his new position rankings, which have Marcus Mariota leaping Jameis Winston as his No. 1 QB.

» What we learned from Mayock's latest positional rankings

One other notable change that seemed to fly under the radar was the adjustment Mayock made in his edge rusher rankings, moving Nebraska's Randy Gregory into the No. 2 spot. Gregory has slipped on boards across the league after it surfaced in an interview with NFL Media that he tested positive at the NFL Scouting Combine for marijuana, but the tape still says he's one of the best players at his position, per Mayock.

"I'm very aware that he is going to slide. He could wind up in the twenties or even into the second round," Mayock said Wednesday on NFL Network's "Path to the Draft." "There's two reasons I moved him up. One, he's an undeniable top-10 talent. He's been nationally humiliated by testing positive for marijuana at the combine. He's going to lose millions of dollars as he slides down everybody's board. As such, I look at this as an opportunity to get an unreal talent later in the draft for less money. He's going to be motivated with something to prove, especially if he can get in a locker room that's solid with really good mentoring."

Gregory has kept a low profile since revealing the failed drug test but has been busy flying across the country for private workouts. Though his name might be absent from the latest top 10s in mock drafts, the raw skills and ability to get to the quarterback appear quite evident to Mayock.

"I look at this kid as the ultimate boom or bust," he said. "Three years from now, he's either going to be in the Pro Bowl or he's going to be out of the league."

Such is likely to be the case with a number of talented prospects, and Gregory has earned his place in that category, thanks to his failed drug test.

NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah said Wednesday on "Path to the Draft" that he could see Gregory going as high as No. 3 to the Jacksonville Jaguars and as low as No. 38 in Round 2 to the Washington Redskins.

While some teams have no doubt adjusted him down the board as a result of the off-the-field issues, others are likely seeing Gregory in the same light Mayock does as a potential draft-day steal later in the first round.

You can follow Bryan Fischer on Twitter at @BryanDFischer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Nick Saban announces he's retiring as Alabama head coach

Nick Saban, widely regarded as one of the greatest college football head coaches of all time, is retiring as the University of Alabama coach. 
news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.
news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists 

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.
news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 