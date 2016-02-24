Mayock: Potential team fits for 2016 NFL Draft prospects

"If I'm the Eagles, my priority list is quarterback No. 1. I don't know what they're going to do with Sam Bradford, but they'd better figure it out. And if they think there's a franchise quarterback at No. 13, they'd better take him," Mayock said. "My belief is that (Jared) Goff and (Carson) Wentz will be gone. The question is if Paxton Lynch is there. If Paxton Lynch is there at No. 13, and they believe he's the guy, they'd better take him even if he doesn't play one snap his first year."