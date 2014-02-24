Mayock: Pitt's Donald just as impressive as Clowney at combine

Clowney had the best 40 time among the defensive linemen, but while Mayock and NFL Network analyst Warren Sapp were impressed, they also said it didn't matter all that much. "It really doesn't matter what he runs; he's a freak," Mayock said. He also said Clowney's time was "more impressive than Chris Johnson's [4.24 clocking], given his size." Sapp, who was on the field near the 40-yard dash area, called Clowney's run "frightening." On the other hand, Mayock has said since the beginning of the combine that there are "red flags" about Clowney's work ethic, and he reiterated that point Monday, saying, "He turns it on, he turns it off." Sapp was equally adamant that there are issues. He said he had watched Clowney on tape, and he's "ashamed to look at it" because of inconsistent play. Sapp said the tape made you question whether Clowney truly "wanted to play this game." Sapp said there was "no aggressiveness, no hunt" from Clowney in a lot of the tape he had seen.