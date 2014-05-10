Mayock on Sam: 'Situational pass rusher, a really good first step'

Published: May 10, 2014 at 12:01 PM

Michael Sam, who will be the first openly gay player in the NFL, was taken in the seventh round by the St. Louis Rams. Sam was taken with the 34th pick in the round (249th overall), with a compensatory selection.

NFL Media draft analyst Mike Mayock has been calling Sam a 'tweener since the combine, and he used that description again Saturday. He also said Sam's lack of athleticism is noticeable compared to other players looking to make the transition from defensive end in college to outside linebacker in the pros.

Mayock also said, though, that Sam had "high-level production in the best conference in football."

"He's a situational pass rusher (with) a really good first step," Mayock said.

Mayock said Sam is joining "one of the two or three most ferocious fronts in football." St. Louis picked Pitt defensive tackle Aaron Donald in the first round, and the Rams already had former first-rounders Michael Brockers, Chris Long and Robert Quinn.

Mayock and fellow analyst Daniel Jeremiah said Sam has a chance to be used in sub packages with the Rams. Jeremiah, a former NFL scout, said teams have what they call a "DPR" -- a designated pass rusher. "That's what Michael Sam is," Jeremiah said.

Among the defensive ends who heard their name called in Saturday's seventh round were Marist's Terrence Fede and Illinois State's Shelby Harris, and Sam -- the co-defensive player of the year in the SEC -- also was chosen behind kickers Zach Hocker of Arkansas and Nate Freese of Boston College.

NFL Media Insider Michael Silver spent the draft weekend "embedded" with the Rams, and he said Sam's selection "was not something that was expected in this building."

"I don't know if he (Rams coach Jeff Fisher) felt Michael Sam would be available at that spot," Silver said.

Silver also said the environment with the Rams probably would be one of the best in the league for Sam, who went to college about two hours west of St. Louis.

"I think a lot of people would (say) Fisher's locker room is a perfect place," he said.

Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher, who served as a guest analyst on NFL Network's draft coverage, has friends on Mizzou's coaching staff and said they "raved about (Sam)."

Fisher said Sam's on-field work caught his eye. "The guy is productive," Fisher said. "His production exceeds his talent."

Sam announced in February that he was gay. The announcement came about six weeks after the end of the 2013 season, when he led the SEC in sacks (11.5) and tackles for loss (19). He helped Missouri finish 12-2 in '13.

Mayock said Sam "handled himself with dignity and with class" in an intense media glare at the combine. He now will be given another chance to handle the intense media glare that comes with being a drafted high-profile player.

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.

news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.

news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.

news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC.

news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW