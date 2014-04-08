Mayock: Notre Dame's Stephon Tuitt 'borderline first-round guy'

He does have an intriguing upside and he could fit in well with a couple of teams who pick relatively late in the first round, such as Kansas City, which uses a 3-4 and picks 23rd; New England, which runs a 3-4 and picks 29th; and Seattle, which employs a 4-3 and picks 32nd. Tuitt also could intrigue Houston, which uses a 3-4 and picks first in the second round.