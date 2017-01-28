Mayock: Myles Garrett Browns' best option at No. 1 in NFL draft

"If you're a Cleveland Browns fan and you've got the first overall pick, root for them to take Myles Garrett from Texas A&M. ... He's got length, he's got get-off, he's explosive off the edge," Mayock said during Saturday's NFL Network broadcast of the Reese's Senior Bowl. "This kid's got everything you want. Spin move, relentless, can set the edge against the run. At the No. 1 overall pick, if I'm the Cleveland Browns, I don't see a quarterback there, I don't want to trade down. I want to get a difference-maker right now."