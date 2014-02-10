Mayock: Michael Sam's sexual orientation won't hurt draft stock

"Maybe I'm being naïve and altruistic, but my take is, if his Missouri teammates were mature enough to deal with it, why can't an NFL team deal with it in the same manner?" Mayock said, according to philly.com. "If I were a team, I'd hope that I would look at him and say, 'OK, this is what he is (as a player),' and draft him in that range if he's available. I think some teams are going to say, 'Hey, I give the kid credit for coming out. I'd like a tough-minded individual like that in my locker room.' But I think there will be other teams that are going to look at it and say, 'Do I want that distraction in my locker room?'"