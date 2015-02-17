Mayock: Miami's Phillip Dorsett could run a sub-4.3 at combine

There has been a lot of talk about Miami wide receiver Phillip Dorsett potentially being the fastest player at the NFL Scouting Combine, and we're just a few days from finding out if that is true.
In a teleconference Monday, NFL Media analyst Mike Mayock cited Dorsett as one of three receivers in this draft class -- Auburn's Sammie Coates and Ohio State's Devin Smith are the others -- who truly can stretch the field.
"He might run sub-4.3 (in the 40)," Mayock said. "My introduction to him came (as a broadcaster) two years ago at Notre Dame, when he dropped two passes on the first series where he was 5 to 10 yards beyond the closest Notre Dame player. I don't think Notre Dame had ever seen a guy run that fast.
"He flies and he's gotten more consistent with his hands and route-running. This kid can play and pick the top off any zone."
The fastest 40 time at the combine by a wide receiver in the past five years is 4.27 by Texas' Marquis Goodwin in 2013. Oregon State's Brandin Cooks, who was a first-round pick by the New Orleans Saints, had the fastest time among wide receivers last year at 4.33.
Despite catching just 36 passes this season -- and only 121 in his four-year career -- Dorsett appears to be a coveted prospect. "He will be a good No. 2 receiver and could start as a slot guy now," an NFC scout told the Miami Herald.
Dorsett missed five games in 2013 with a knee injury, but he showed no ill effects from the injury during the 2014 season, when 10 of his 36 receptions went for TDs. He also averaged 24.2 yards per catch in 2014.
Dorsett measured a bit under 5-foot-10 and weighed 183 pounds at the Senior Bowl. NFL Media analyst Lance Zierlein said Dorsett has "elite explosiveness" and "gets to top speed quickly." He also said Dorsett "takes the top off the defense and throws it in the trash."
Coates, who has inconsistent hands, and Dorsett each had five receptions covering at least 50 yards in 2014, a figure that cfbstats.com shows was tied for third-most nationally. Dorsett also had 12 receptions of at least 30 yards and three covering at least 60 yards.
Dorsett's most productive season came in 2012, when he was a sophomore and had 58 receptions for 842 yards (14.5 yards per catch) and four TDs.
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.