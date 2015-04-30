Mayock: Melvin Gordon on Chargers' offense a 'perfect scenario'

After no running backs were taken in the first round in either of the past two drafts, two went in the top 15 Thursday night -- and a team traded up for the second one.
Georgia's Todd Gurley went 10th to the St. Louis Rams, and the San Diego Chargers traded up two spots to grab Wisconsin's Melvin Gordon with the 15th pick.
Gordon's addition is sure to give the Chargers' offense, especially quarterback Philip Rivers, a major lift.
"You pair (Gordon) with (Danny) Woodhead, and you've got a perfect scenario," NFL Media analyst Mike Mayock said on NFL Network's draft coverage. "He changes the whole balance of their offense now. Philip Rivers was everything. He takes the pressure off that. They run the football more efficiently, and Philip Rivers will get better."
Gordon was Mayock's top-ranked running back heading into the draft.
"He's got special talent and ability. He's also bigger than people think at 6-1 and 215 pounds," Mayock said Thursday night. "He catches the football well out of the backfield. And when you watch this kid run in tight areas, that's what differentiates him."
Mayock said Gordon is "stronger than people think" and also reminds him a little of Bills running back LeSean McCoy, citing Gordon's "ability to cut back and make people miss."
NFL Network analyst Marshall Faulk was a big fan of the pick.
"He (reminds) me of Jamaal Charles," Faulk said. "When you look at his ability to cut on a dime, doesn't lose any speed, it's effortless. And then he has the breakaway speed. …
"They are built the same. I'm telling you, when I watch him run, I feel like I'm watching Jamaal Charles."
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.