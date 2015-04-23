Mayock: Leonard Williams is top defensive player in draft

Fowler (6-3, 261) was moved all around by Florida coaches; he lined up as a "traditional" end with his hand in the dirt, as a stand-up end and as a stand-up linebacker. That versatility is impressive; at the same time, the thought is that once he gets to the NFL and settles in at outside linebacker, he can put all his focus into learning the nuances of one position and get the most out of his athletic ability.