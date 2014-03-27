Mayock: Johnny Manziel would be my pick if I needed a QB

Manziel was rated by Mayock as the draft's second-best quarterback when his positional rankings were released at the beginning of the month, but there's little doubt Manziel saw his stock go up with the throwing session. With eight head coaches in attendance at the pro day and a number of teams hunting for quarterbacks in the top 10, a few general managers might have to start thinking about moving up in the draft if teams continue to fall in love with the most interesting prospect in years.