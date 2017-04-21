Mayock: John Ross off some draft boards due to injuries

Ross (5-foot-11, 188 pounds) enjoyed a breakout season at Washington last year (1,150 yards, 17 TDs) and broke the combine 40-yard dash record in March with a clocking of 4.22 seconds. He postponed surgery to repair the labrum in his right shoulder until after Washington's pro day and missed the entire 2015 season with a knee injury. Per a statement from Ross' agent, his surgery history includes meniscus surgery on his right knee in January of 2015, ACL surgery on his left knee in April of 2015, and the shoulder surgery last month.