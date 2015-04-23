Mayock: Jets should 'sprint' to pick Marcus Mariota No. 6

"If Tennessee doesn't take him at No. 2, Mariota's not going No. 3 or 4, because the (Jaguars and Raiders) both have young quarterbacks. That puts him at No. 5. Washington is interesting because obviously there has been a rub with the organization and RGIII," Mayock said. "If I'm the Jets, and you really like Mariota, you think about going from No. 6 to No. 2, and you think about going from No. 6 to No. 5, just to guarantee nobody can jump you. Cleveland could (go) from from No. 12 to No. 5 without giving up an (extra) first-round pick. If I'm the Jets at No. 6 and he gets past Oakland at No. 4, I'd be calling Washington and asking 'Hey, what's it going to take just to move one spot?'"