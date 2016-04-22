Mayock: Jets, Paxton Lynch a fit, but Bills might not let it happen

Published: Apr 22, 2016 at 08:42 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Paxton Lynch and the New York Jets could make for a nice match with the No. 20 overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft next week, but the club might have to cross its fingers when the Buffalo Bills pick just ahead of them at No. 19.

That's the range NFL Media draft expert Mike Mayock sees as the draft-day sweet spot for the former Memphis quarterback, who's expected to be the third player chosen at the position.

"Even if they sign (Ryan) Fitzpatrick, I don't know how long of a term they'd be talking about. ... They've got to be evaluating the heck out of Paxton Lynch," Mayock said during a media teleconference Friday.

With blockbuster trades putting the Rams and Eagles in position to make quarterbacks Jared Goff and Carson Wentz the first two picks of the draft, speculation has been that Lynch could benefit collaterally and perhaps get the call in the top 10. Mayock isn't so sure.

"San Francisco's got a need at No. 7 but I don't think they're going to pull the trigger on Paxton Lynch that early. If you start looking down the board, Chicago, I think they think Cutler's going to be there. New Orleans ... you keep sliding down the board, 15, 16, 17, 18, they all have quarterbacks," Mayock said. "Buffalo at 19 and the Jets at 20 are the two logical ones. That's about where he should go. I don't know if the Jets need to (trade) up or not, but they do need to be aware of Buffalo."

Here are five other things we learned from Mayock on Friday:

  1. Laremy Tunsil as the draft's top offensive lineman is not necessarily the consensus view among NFL clubs.

"There's been some Ronnie Stanley momentum among the top 10 teams, even over Laremy Tunsil," Mayock said. "I think the conversation is that Tunsil might be a better athlete today, but Stanley's a better run blocker and his feet are really close. As an evaluation, they're very close. Stanley has no off-field issues, and there are some teams that really like Stanley."

  1. Off-field issues for Dallas Cowboys defensive linemen have painted the club into something of a corner with the No. 4 overall pick.

Mayock cited the club's turbulent season with Greg Hardy, who is now a free agent, and the suspensions of Randy Gregory and Demarcus Lawrence among the reasons why Joey Bosa might be the only direction the club can go with its first choice. At the same time, Dallas must do its homework on Bosa himself, who was suspended for Ohio State's season-opener last year.

"I think they've been boxed in because of what's happened to their roster on the defensive side," Mayock said.

  1. Notre Dame LB Jaylon Smith's draft status is anyone's guess. With NFL clubs under the impression that a 2017 return from a severe knee injury is the Butkus Award winner's best-case scenario, anything could happen on Smith -- including a wait lasting into Day 3 (Rounds 4-7).

"Jaylon Smith getting taken with a compensatory (late) pick in third or fourth round wouldn't surprise me at all," Mayock said.

  1. Mayock made few outright predictions on first-round picks Friday, and here was one:

Presuming Jared Goff and Carson Wentz are gone with the first two picks, a correct Mayock prediction on the Chargers' choice would set up an interesting outcome for Tunsil. If there's one thing the Dallas Cowboys (No. 4 pick) don't have a first-round need for, it's an offensive lineman. If the Cowboys also pass on him, that would leave Tunsil available to Jacksonville, Baltimore, or some other team in the top 10 that, a month ago, could never have guessed it would have a shot at the prospect widely considered to be the draft's best.

  1. While Derrick Henry is the headliner running back from Alabama, Mayock called his backup, Kenyan Drake, a more intriguing prospect. Why? Versatility. Drake not only has kickoff-return skills, but can also provide help on coverage units, including as a gunner for a punt unit. Add to that his ability to catch the ball and make explosive plays with outstanding speed and quickness, and you have a player who can "do more jobs."

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.

news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."

news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday.

news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.

news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.

news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE