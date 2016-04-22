Mayock: Jets, Paxton Lynch a fit, but Bills might not let it happen

"San Francisco's got a need at No. 7 but I don't think they're going to pull the trigger on Paxton Lynch that early. If you start looking down the board, Chicago, I think they think Cutler's going to be there. New Orleans ... you keep sliding down the board, 15, 16, 17, 18, they all have quarterbacks," Mayock said. "Buffalo at 19 and the Jets at 20 are the two logical ones. That's about where he should go. I don't know if the Jets need to (trade) up or not, but they do need to be aware of Buffalo."