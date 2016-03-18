Mayock: Jared Goff 'stepped up and put on a show' at pro day

In an effort to become the first quarterback picked, and sign the more lucrative contract that goes with it, Goff had an important audience Friday in Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson. The Browns hold the No. 2 overall pick of the draft and have a glaring need at the position. Among other clubs picking in the top five, the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars are already invested in young quarterbacks who were top-five picks, while the Dallas Cowboys and San Diego Chargers are in more of a need for an apprentice at quarterback than a new starter.