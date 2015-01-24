Mayock: Iowa's Carl Davis could be first-round pick in 2015 draft

Mark Iowa's Carl Davis down as one of the Reese's Senior Bowl participants who boosted his draft stock as much as anyone this week in Mobile, Ala. The defensive tackle, in fact, might have pushed himself into the first round with his performance in practice, according to NFL Media's Mike Mayock.
"On tape at Iowa, he flashed, here he did way more than that. He played every snap, he showed athleticism, an ability to push the pocket and get to the quarterback," Mayock said Saturday. "He may have elevated himself right into the first round and that's what this game is all about."
Davis (6-foot-5, 321 pounds) was named by a panel of NFL scouts as the Senior Bowl's most outstanding practice player on Thursday night.
Not known for his pass-rushing exploits with just 3.5 career sacks, Davis is nevertheless a physical presence inside and can anchor a run defense with gap control. He made 36 tackles, including nine for losses and two sacks, for the Hawkeyes in 2014.
Earlier in the week, Davis said he models his game after Detroit Lions star defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.