Mayock: If I were Cowboys, I'd draft Carson Wentz at No. 4

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones might not be inclined to spend the No. 4 overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft on a quarterback, but if one of the top prospects at the position is available, it's the move NFL Media draft expert Mike Mayock believes the club should make.
"If it's my franchise and I'm coming off (a) 4-12 (season) with a 36-year-old injury-prone quarterback (Tony Romo), yeah, I'm taking Carson Wentz at (No.) 4 if he's on the board," Mayock told KRLD-FM on Monday.
Wentz, of North Dakota State, and Cal's Jared Goff are expected to be the top two quarterbacks drafted next month. Mayock gives Wentz the edge over Goff in his ranking of the draft's top QBs. The Cleveland Browns, drafting No. 2 overall and in dire need of a quarterback, are a significant threat to take one of them off the board before Dallas can make its pick. Mayock said last month at the NFL Scouting Combine that Dallas would be an ideal landing spot for Wentz, because it would allow him time to develop behind Romo.
Although Wentz played in a pro-style offense at NDSU, two factors could slow his development at the pro level. First, his experience in college was limited to one full season and another that was injury-shortened. Second, the level of competition he faced at NDSU is a concern, as well. While Goff played in the Pac-12, Wentz comes from the FCS ranks.
"(Wentz has) nowhere near as many snaps or quality of competition that Luck had coming out, so his downside is considerably lower," Mayock said. "But the kid is such a hard worker, tough kid, smart, etcetera, it looks to me like most teams are betting on him hitting the high side of that."
Mayock said Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliott would be Dallas' best offensive option with the No. 4 pick if it doesn't pick a quarterback, whereas its best defensive options would be Ohio State defensive end Joey Bosa or Florida State defensive back Jalen Ramsey.