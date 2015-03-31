Mayock: I'm not there yet with Jameis Winston as No. 1 pick

Florida State's pro day Tuesday was probably the final hurdle for quarterback Jameis Winston going No. 1 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft.
While it's widely assumed the Bucs will choose Winston, not everybody is convinced that it's an indisputable pick, including NFL Media analyst Mike Mayock.
"I'm not there yet," Mayock said on NFL Network's "Path to the Draft" following Winston's workout. "Tampa Bay may be. I keep going back to the point that he throws too many interceptions, and ball security is the most important thing to me for a quarterback. Off the field, do you trust him or not? There's still some homework to do on that."
Mayock lists Winston as the No. 1 quarterback in the draft this year, ahead of fellow Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota. While Mayock has had Winston and Mariota in that order from the beginning, it still appears Winston's issues with turnovers and off the field are preventing Mayock from fully embracing him as Tampa Bay's future franchise signal-caller.
"If Marcus Mariota is in the same ballpark, if you're an NFL franchise, then you take Marcus Mariota because you don't have any issues off the field," Mayock added. "If there's a bigger disparity, then it's a different answer."
Fellow analyst and former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner, who was in Tallahassee to watch Winston's throwing session, said he understands that Winston has some issues, but he said that there's nothing he's seen that makes him think GM Jason Licht and head coach Lovie Smith should look elsewhere with the first selection.
"For me, if you're comfortable with him off the field, I think he's hands down the No. 1 pick," Warner said. "But that is the big question."
It will probably remain a question in the weeks to come before draft day.