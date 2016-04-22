 Skip to main content
Advertising

Mayock: Goff-Wentz every bit as good as Winston-Mariota

Published: Apr 22, 2016 at 11:13 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Comparing prospects across different drafts can be tricky business, but the trades of the Rams and Eagles trades into the top two spots of the 2016 NFL Draft bring one such comparison into better focus.

NFL Media draft expert Mike Mayock is sold on top quarterback prospects Jared Goff and Carson Wentz being on equal footing with last year's first and second overall picks: Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota. And by all accounts, the aforementioned moves will result in Goff and Wentz being selected in the very same slots as their draft predecessors.

"I took a lot of abuse a month or two ago for saying Wentz and Goff were every bit in the conversation with last year's (top quarterbacks) Mariota and Winston," Mayock said during a Friday media teleconference. "I still believe it, and apparently two other NFL teams believe it, who were willing to give up that kind of firepower to move up and get those guys."

Winston and Mariota were certainly far more decorated as college players, both winning the Heisman Trophy and one, Winston, winning a national championship. College accolades don't make an NFL career, though. For Goff and Wentz, their physical tools will take them only so far at the pro level, and their surrounding talent and fit with their future coaching staffs will complete the picture.

For Winston and Mariota, the picture is still being painted.

They showed great promise as rookies, although both teams finished below .500 and in last place in their respective divisions, which isn't surprising given that the Buccaneers and Titans acquired them as the two worst teams in the NFL. That won't be the case for Goff and Wentz, who are expected to land in destinations (Philadelphia and Los Angeles) where they'll have more talent around them with teams that were initially assigned the Nos. 13 and 15 overall choices.

*Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter **@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Nick Saban announces he's retiring as Alabama head coach

Nick Saban, widely regarded as one of the greatest college football head coaches of all time, is retiring as the University of Alabama coach. 
news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.
news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists 

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.
news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 