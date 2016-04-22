Mayock: Goff-Wentz every bit as good as Winston-Mariota

They showed great promise as rookies, although both teams finished below .500 and in last place in their respective divisions, which isn't surprising given that the Buccaneers and Titans acquired them as the two worst teams in the NFL. That won't be the case for Goff and Wentz, who are expected to land in destinations (Philadelphia and Los Angeles) where they'll have more talent around them with teams that were initially assigned the Nos. 13 and 15 overall choices.