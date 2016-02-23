Mayock: FSU DB Jalen Ramsey could be next Patrick Peterson

Published: Feb 23, 2016 at 08:41 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Florida State defensive back Jalen Ramsey has speed, versatility, and all the athleticism an NFL club could ask for in a first-round draft choice.

Is he the NFL's next Patrick Peterson?

NFL Media analyst Mike Mayock paired the two in his commentary about the former Seminoles star during a Tuesday teleconference in which he answered two hours of questions from reporters about the 2016 NFL Draft. According to Mayock, NFL clubs are evaluating Ramsey -- who played cornerback, nickelback and safety in college -- with some level of uncertainty about his ideal position at the NFL level.

"I think most teams would like to believe he's a corner because there's more value attached to that. Could he be Patrick Peterson, for instance? He's got length, he's got world-class speed. Even when he gets beat off the line of sscrimmage in press coverage, it's amazing to see his catch-up speed. It's like beep, beep and he's there. That's on the positive side," Mayock said.

Ramsey is among the top defensive back prospects available in the draft. All four NFL Media analysts who have published mock drafts, Mayock not among them, have projected Ramsey as a top-five pick. But that doesn't mean there aren't some scouting questions lingering about Ramsey as he enters the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this week.

"Where I have to do more work and I think NFL teams feel like they have to also is A) Can he find the ball with his back to the quarterback? And B) Can you invest a high draft pick in a defensive back that doesn't turn the ball over regularly. He didn't get a lot of interceptions. I don't think he had any this year. That's the conversation," Mayock added. "Everbody loves him. Everybody believes in him, but what about his on-ball productions at the corner position? Everybody knows he can play free safety. With his eyes on the quarterback, would he be effective in turning the ball over more frequently using that great speed at free safety? That's the conversation. There's no knock on him there. I'm just saying that's the conversation."

Here are 10 other things we learned during Mayock's teleconference:

  1. Few quarterbacks in recent memory have been more highly regarded entering the draft than Andrew Luck, who was a scout's dream coming out of Stanford in 2012. Mayock stamped North Dakota State QB Carson Wentz with some high praise in suggesting that his ceiling as a quarterback is similar to that of the Indianapolis Colts star.
  1. Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliott is widely considered the top running back available in the draft and Mayock sees him as the only rusher who will be off the board by the end of the first round. So how does he compare with Alabama's Heisman Trophy winner Derrick Henry, who is projected for round two? Mayock sees two very different styles.

"The biggest difference is lateral quickness and burst. Ezekiel Elliott is about as fast going sideways as he is going forward. He probably is going to run 4.45 at 225 pounds," Mayock said. " ... When you look at Henry, he needs a little more road. He's a tall, high-cut, long-legged back, which is atypical. Those backs struggle in the NFL just because there's a lot more vertical mass to aim at. Having said that, I really like the kid ... I value a second-round running back. I think he can carry the ball 25 times a game, I think he gets stronger as the game goes on, and even though his feet aren't the same as Elliott, he's got good feet and he's difficult to tackle."

  1. Notre Dame LB Jaylon Smith, were it not for torn knee ligaments suffered in his final college game would be a candidate to be the No. 1 pick of the draft, Mayock said. The Butkus Award winner won't participate in drill work at the combine this week due to the injury, but Mayock believes Smith will still be a first-round pick.
  1. Attention clubs who favor the 3-4 defense: Baylor DL Andrew Billings is the "best pure nose guard in this draft," according to Mayock. Good nose guards are tough to find, and while 4-3 defenses have little use for the nose-guard body type, Billings' draft-day wait shouldn't be a long one if 3-4 clubs view him as Mayock does.
  1. Three offensive linemen who played tackle in college who Mayock projects as second-round picks that will switch to guard: Kansas State's Cody Whitehair, LSU's Vadal Alexander and Texas A&M's Germain Ifedi.
  1. Remember Arizona LB Scooby Wright? College football's most productive defensive player in 2014, Wright's 2015 season was riddled with injury and disappointment before he returned for a spectacular performance in the Gildan New Mexico Bowl. Mayock sees Wright as a third-round pick and a future NFL starter.
  1. Ole Miss' Laquon Treadwell and Baylor's Corey Coleman are considered the top two wide receivers in the draft, but the group in the next-best category isn't quite as clear-cut. Mayock suggested three names for that second tier of wide receivers: TCU's Josh Doctson, Ohio State's Michael Thomas and Notre Dame's Will Fuller.
  1. Speaking of Treadwell ... Mayock's NFL comp for the former Rebels record-breaker is another ex-SEC star: the Bears' Alshon Jeffery.
  1. Mayock's draft projection on Ohio State's Braxton Miller, the wondrous athlete with just one season of experience at wide receiver: second round.
  1. Georgia pass rusher Leonard Floyd has the quick first step and the speed that NFL clubs look for in an edge rusher, but does he have the necessary strength and power at just 231 pounds? Opinions on Floyd are polarized, Mayock said, and the NFL scouts concerned about Floyd point to a Cleveland Browns pass-rushing disappointment, Barkevious Mingo, as the example for why there is caution on Floyd.

*Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter **@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.

news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."

news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday.

news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.

news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.

news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More