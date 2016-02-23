Mayock: FSU DB Jalen Ramsey could be next Patrick Peterson

"Where I have to do more work and I think NFL teams feel like they have to also is A) Can he find the ball with his back to the quarterback? And B) Can you invest a high draft pick in a defensive back that doesn't turn the ball over regularly. He didn't get a lot of interceptions. I don't think he had any this year. That's the conversation," Mayock added. "Everbody loves him. Everybody believes in him, but what about his on-ball productions at the corner position? Everybody knows he can play free safety. With his eyes on the quarterback, would he be effective in turning the ball over more frequently using that great speed at free safety? That's the conversation. There's no knock on him there. I'm just saying that's the conversation."