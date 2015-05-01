Mayock: Dorial Green-Beckham looks like 'a young Randy Moss'

The Tennessee Titans took wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham, one of the most polarizing prospects in the draft, with the eighth pick in the second round Friday night.
The Titans had traded back in the round but still were able to get Green-Beckham, a player that NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport said they wanted all along.
Green-Beckham missed all of the 2014 season after transferring to Oklahoma from Missouri after he was dismissed from the team for repeated off-field issues. His on-field talent, though, appears special, with NFL Media analyst Mike Mayock saying "he looks like a young Randy Moss" during NFL Network's draft coverage.
"He's a freakish height-weight-speed guy," Mayock said of the 6-foot-5, 237-pound Green-Beckham, who runs the 40 in 4.49. "The catch radius is off the chart. Route-running? He doesn't really even need them. The guy tilts the field without knowing how to run a route. ...
"You either wake up in the morning with that kind of talent or you don't."
Mayock did acknowledge that Green-Beckham has "significant off-the-field issues." NFL Network's Rich Eisen, who is hosting the network's draft coverage, alluded to that by saying the Titans "got a guy with zero flags (first pick Marcus Mariota) and one with as many flags to fill up an amusement park in their first two picks."
