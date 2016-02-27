Mayock: Cowboys offer ideal situation for QB prospect Wentz

Published: Feb 27, 2016 at 09:45 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

INDIANAPOLIS -- The perceived jockeying between North Dakota State's Carson Wentz and Cal's Jared Goff to be the first quarterback chosen in the 2016 NFL Draft has all kinds of narratives.

Wentz is the better athlete; Goff the more polished.

Wentz is bigger; Goff played at a higher level of competition.

Which will be more ready to play as a rookie is another, and NFL Media draft expert Mike Mayock left no doubt about where he stands in that regard on Saturday during a press conference at the NFL Scouting Combine.

"I'd love to see (Wentz) sit for a year. If I'm (the Dallas Cowboys) at (pick) No. 4 (overall), I'm sitting there kind of licking my lips because I've got a 36-year-old quarterback that hasn't finished a season in three years and you're probably not going to be at No. 4 again very soon. At least, you hope not if you're Dallas," Mayock said. "So you get an opportunity to kind of draft for the future, so I would much prefer looking at a guy that maybe I could groom for a year and play. I think that's the ideal situation for him.

"Now, if he had to go in and play this year, do I think he could take his lumps and do that? Yeah. But I think the healthiest situation for that kid in a franchise is to give him a year behind an established starter."

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett agrees the time has come for the club to locate Tony Romo's eventual successor, but, of course, he refused to tie the need to the No. 4 overall pick. Cleveland's need for a quarterback is far more immediate than that of Dallas or the San Diego Chargers, who might also consider a first-round quarterback as a long-term apprentice behind Philip Rivers. But while Goff might be more of an impact performer than Wentz as a rookie, that doesn't necessarily mean the Browns won't think long-term with Wentz, as well.

"Even in Cleveland. If Cleveland took (Wentz)," Mayock said. "Go to Cleveland, spend a year learning the system, learning what you're doing and a year from now, you're the guy. I think that's healthy."

As long as Wentz doesn't go to the Browns, the chance that he won't get pressed into rookie service gets much stronger. Beyond San Diego and Dallas having established starters, San Francisco (No. 7 pick) could also conceivably sit Wentz for a year behind Colin Kaepernick, if he's still on the team, and subsequent teams that might be interested in a first-round quarterback but aren't necessarily in panic mode at the position, either.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.
news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.
news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.
news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
news

Florida parts ways with head coach Dan Mullen after four seasons

The University of Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday after a four-year tenure. Mullen joined the Gators from Mississippi State ahead of the 2018 campaign and led Florida to a 34-15 record over his four seasons in Gainesville.
news

USC WR Drake London (ankle) out for remainder of season

USC's Drake London will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a broken ankle, the school announced.
news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW