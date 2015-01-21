Mayock: Clive Walford 'most explosive tight end' in 2015 draft

Published: Jan 21, 2015 at 08:16 AM

The tight end class in the 2015 draft isn't considered all that strong, and one of those in the running to be the first player selected at the position is Miami's Clive Walford.

» Sources Tell Us: What we're hearing about Senior Bowl prospects

On the NFL Network's coverage of the Reese's Senior Bowl practices Wednesday, NFL Media analyst Mike Mayock spoke highly of Miami tight end Clive Walford (6-4 1/8, 254), calling him "the most explosive tight end in this year's draft."

Mayock noted that Miami coaches lined up Walford in a variety of places -- in the slot, out wide and with his hand down as a "normal" tight end -- and said he expected Walford to run a 40-yard dash of around 4.65, which Mayock said would be "tremendous" for a player of his size.

Mayock also was impressed that Walford chose to compete this week when some other top-rated senior tight ends bypassed the week.

"All he does (this week) is enhance his draft value," Mayock said.

Fellow analyst Daniel Jeremiah also thinks Walford has shown well.

Walford played just one season of high school football at perennial power Belle Glade (Fla.) Glades Central, and he redshirted as a true freshman at Miami in 2010. He became a three-year starter for the Hurricanes and was a part-time starter in the other season.

He had 44 receptions for a team-high 676 yards this season and was second on the team with seven TD receptions. He had 14 TD receptions and averaged 14.5 yards per catch over his career.

Walford has some work to do as a blocker, but teams will draft him to be a receiving threat. He can get down the seam and be a deep threat. He also is a solid athlete.

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

