Mayock: Carson Wentz's ceiling similar to Andrew Luck's

"When I look at him, I see a kid that's as athletic or more athletic than Andrew Luck. He's bigger than Andrew Luck. He's got arm strength comparable to Andrew Luck," Mayock said on a media teleconference Tuesday in advance of the 2016 NFL Scouting Combine. "He just doesn't have the experience that Andrew Luck had at a high level coming out of college. So I see a ceiling for this kid similar to Andrew Luck. That's why I believe in this kid so much, but it's going to take a little bit of time."