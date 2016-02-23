Mayock: Carson Wentz's ceiling similar to Andrew Luck's

Carson Wentz has some catching up to do when it comes to experience and level of competition, but beyond those two caveats, NFL Media draft expert Mike Mayock believes the former North Dakota State quarterback has Andrew Luck-like potential.
"When I look at him, I see a kid that's as athletic or more athletic than Andrew Luck. He's bigger than Andrew Luck. He's got arm strength comparable to Andrew Luck," Mayock said on a media teleconference Tuesday in advance of the 2016 NFL Scouting Combine. "He just doesn't have the experience that Andrew Luck had at a high level coming out of college. So I see a ceiling for this kid similar to Andrew Luck. That's why I believe in this kid so much, but it's going to take a little bit of time."
The Indianapolis Colts made Luck the No. 1 overall pick of the 2012 draft, resulting in a smooth transition for the franchise in its post-Peyton Manning era. Having come from Stanford, Luck played a much higher level of competition at the college level, no small factor in his immediate NFL success. Luck passed for 4,374 yards as a rookie.
Several NFL clubs with an early first-round pick have a need at the quarterback position, particularly the Cleveland Browns, who pick No. 2 overall. The San Diego Chargers and Dallas Cowboys hold the No. 3 and 4 picks, respectively, and could be interested in finding an heir apparent for aging starters Philip Rivers and Tony Romo.
Mayock said Wentz has also drawn high marks from NFL scouts when it comes to intangibles.
"His character apparently is off the charts, that's what I was told by everybody surrounding the Senior Bowl that had anything to do with him. Smart, tough, loves the game," Mayock said.
And if he develops into the next Andrew Luck, the club that drafts him will most definitely love him back.