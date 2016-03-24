Mayock: Carson Wentz crosses off every box, is draft's top QB

The test was passed, the grade was an A (maybe even an A-plus), and for Carson Wentz, graduation comes April 28, when the 2016 NFL Draft's first round will be held.
Yes, the former North Dakota State star shined at his pro-day workout Thursday and could be pulling away in the race against Cal's Jared Goff to be the first quarterback picked.
Prior to the workout, NFL Media draft expert Mike Mayock said he was becoming increasingly convinced that Wentz is the best quarterback in the draft. After the workout, Mayock was still beaming about the QB he's ranked No. 1 throughout draft season.
"For me, he's crossed off every box and he's the No. 1 quarterback in this draft," said Mayock, who attended the pro day.
NFL Media senior analyst and former Cowboys executive Gil Brandt, who also was present for the event, called Wentz's throwing session one of the best pro-day showings he's ever witnessed, while analyst and former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah graded the 65-throw session as an "A, if not an A-plus."
The Browns, one of the teams believed to be most interested in a quarterback (even after signingRobert Griffin III), hold the No. 2 overall pick. Browns head coach Hue Jackson and quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton attended the workout. In fact, Jackson was the only NFL head coach present.
About the only disappointing thing for Wentz was the size of the audience. Although all 32 NFL clubs were credentialed to attend, only 18 actually made it to NDSU's Fargo, N.C. campus for the workout due to weather-related travel issues.
The other 14 teams missed a show.
Here's a look at the key takeaways from pro-day action held elsewhere on Thursday:
Houston: Vikings coach impressed with CB Jackson
Big draw:CB William Jackson III
Don't forget:WR Demarcus Ayers
Attending:The Cougars drew representatives from 31 NFL clubs, with the Tennessee Titans being the only club not there. Among the notables on hand: Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, GM Kevin Colbert and secondary coach Carnell Lake.
The skinny: Jackson's stock has been on the rise, and he entered Thursday's workout looking to build on the momentum. He earned solid, although not glowing, reviews. Vikings secondary coach Jerry Gray on Jackson's workout, per The Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson: "Everything we saw on film we saw today. He can cover and do everything you want." Jackson stood on most of his combine testing, and Wilson reported he ate dinner Wednesday night with Tomlin and Colbert. According to NFL Media's Lance Zierlein, who was at the workout, Jackson looked good in position drills but struggled with some line faults in the 20-yard shuttle. Jackson was clocked at 4.32 in the 20-yard shuttle -- which would have placed toward the bottom of the pack of defensive backs who tested in the event at the combine -- and 6.86 in the three-cone drill. ... LB Elandon Roberts clocked with 40-yard dash times of 4.60 and 4.61, with a 36-inch vertical jump. Said Zierlein: "That stopwatch caught a lot of people's attention and will have teams scrambling to take another look at (Roberts') tape. I think he now has a chance to be drafted in the late rounds or (could be) a priority free agent." ... Ayers was clocked at 4.60 and 4.71 in the 40-yard dash.
Utah: RB Booker sits out
Big draw:DB Tevin Carter
Don't forget:LB Jared Norris
Attending:*There were representatives from 28 NFL clubs, plus two CFL teams, at the Utes' pro day; no head coaches or general managers were there. *The skinny: RB Devontae Booker would be the big draw, but he didn't participate due to an injury recovery. Booker, whose NFL Scouting Combine participation was limited for the same reason, will hold an individual workout for teams on April 12. ... According to the school, Carter recorded an unofficial 40-yard dash time of 4.50 seconds. Carter also posted a 34-inch vertical jump. ... Norris added two inches to his vertical test from the combine, jumping 31.5 inches.
Also in action on Thursday:Arizona, Ball State, Cal Poly, East Carolina, Lamar, Massachusetts, Missouri Western State, Rice, Southern Miss.
On deck for Friday:BYU