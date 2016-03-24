Mayock: Carson Wentz crosses off every box, is draft's top QB

Big draw:CB William Jackson III

Don't forget:WR Demarcus Ayers

Attending:The Cougars drew representatives from 31 NFL clubs, with the Tennessee Titans being the only club not there. Among the notables on hand: Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, GM Kevin Colbert and secondary coach Carnell Lake.

The skinny: Jackson's stock has been on the rise, and he entered Thursday's workout looking to build on the momentum. He earned solid, although not glowing, reviews. Vikings secondary coach Jerry Gray on Jackson's workout, per The Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson: "Everything we saw on film we saw today. He can cover and do everything you want." Jackson stood on most of his combine testing, and Wilson reported he ate dinner Wednesday night with Tomlin and Colbert. According to NFL Media's Lance Zierlein, who was at the workout, Jackson looked good in position drills but struggled with some line faults in the 20-yard shuttle. Jackson was clocked at 4.32 in the 20-yard shuttle -- which would have placed toward the bottom of the pack of defensive backs who tested in the event at the combine -- and 6.86 in the three-cone drill. ... LB Elandon Roberts clocked with 40-yard dash times of 4.60 and 4.61, with a 36-inch vertical jump. Said Zierlein: "That stopwatch caught a lot of people's attention and will have teams scrambling to take another look at (Roberts') tape. I think he now has a chance to be drafted in the late rounds or (could be) a priority free agent." ... Ayers was clocked at 4.60 and 4.71 in the 40-yard dash.