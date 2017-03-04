Mayock: Breaking 40 record doesn't help John Ross' draft stock

Mar 04, 2017
INDIANAPOLIS -- John Ross is the star of the NFL Scouting Combine after breaking Chris Johnson's 40-yard dash record on Saturday, but that feat alone might not do anything to alter his draft stock.

In fact, NFL Network draft expert Mike Mayock said on Saturday that Ross' record 40 doesn't help him where his draft standing is concerned.

"I always say fast guys run fast and slow guys run slow. It's only a story when the opposite happens," Mayock said during a press conference after the day's workouts. "I knew John Ross was going to run 4.35, 4.30. When you say does it help him, I mean, he jumped 37 inches, he broad-jumped 11 (feet), 1 (inch). He had an extremely athletic workout. The problem is with John Ross, ... and I love John Ross. His tape is great. When you put speed on top of it and all the rest, the issue is going to be medical. He has a small frame, he's had multiple knee operations, he's going to get his shoulder done. Today, he cramped up. Couldn't finish. That's going to be a theme for him going forward. There's no doubting the speed or the talent. It didn't help him ... because we all knew he was fast."

Indeed, Ross' workout ended prematurely after his historic 4.22 40 due to soreness in his calves, and he's scheduled to undergo shoulder surgery on March 14. It's possible the outcome of his medical exams might have a greater impact on his stock than breaking the 40 record.

It's also true that expectations were as high for Ross as any prospects when it came to a 40 time. Ross predicted on Friday that he would run a sub-4.3 40.

Now, an NFL coach told NFL Network's Kimberly Jones that Ross' run could make him a top-10 pick, so opinions on the how the 40 will affect Ross' stock might differ among evaluators.

We might not ever know for sure if Ross' run changed his draft standing, but he's set a bar for future prospects that could stand for quite a while -- Johnson's record lasted for nine years.

