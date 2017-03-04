Mayock: Breaking 40 record doesn't help John Ross' draft stock

"I always say fast guys run fast and slow guys run slow. It's only a story when the opposite happens," Mayock said during a press conference after the day's workouts. "I knew John Ross was going to run 4.35, 4.30. When you say does it help him, I mean, he jumped 37 inches, he broad-jumped 11 (feet), 1 (inch). He had an extremely athletic workout. The problem is with John Ross, ... and I love John Ross. His tape is great. When you put speed on top of it and all the rest, the issue is going to be medical. He has a small frame, he's had multiple knee operations, he's going to get his shoulder done. Today, he cramped up. Couldn't finish. That's going to be a theme for him going forward. There's no doubting the speed or the talent. It didn't help him ... because we all knew he was fast."