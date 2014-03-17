Mayock: Blake Bortles has tendency to stare down receivers

Bortles measured 6-foot-5 and 232 pounds at last month's NFL Scouting Combine, and he was the only one of the top four quarterbacks -- Bridgewater, Fresno State's Derek Carr and Texas A&M's Johnny Manziel are the others -- who chose to throw at the combine. He ran a slower-than-expected time in the 40 (4.93 seconds) and seems likely to run the 40 again Wednesday. But how he throws, especially given Bridgewater's pro day, is going to be interesting.