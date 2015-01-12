Mayock: 5 linemen impressive in first Shrine Game practices

3. Old Dominion's Tyler Heinicke had the best day among the quarterbacks. Heinicke is listed at 6-1 and 210 pounds, but appears a bit shorter, and his arm strength is an issue. Nevertheless, he threw for 14,959 yards and 132 TDs in his career, including 3,476 yards and 30 TDs this season, ODU's first as a full-fledged FBS member. In addition, he finished his career with 16,279 yards of total offense. He was asked to do a lot in ODU's up-tempo attack, and he did it all with aplomb. Heinicke definitely had some zip on his passes Monday, and he said he was pleased with his decision-making and his ability to work from under center (ODU almost exclusively used shotgun sets). He also did it all in front of his family, who attended the practice. Heinicke, who has spent time working with Jeff Garcia in San Diego, has some upside as a third-day prospect because of his production and cerebral nature.