Mayock: 3 wide receivers are top-20 prospects in this draft

Published: Feb 16, 2015 at 05:28 AM

Three wide receivers -- West Virginia's Kevin White, Alabama's Amari Cooper and Louisville's DeVante Parker -- are consensus top-20 talents in this draft, but while NFL Media analyst Mike Mayock said Monday there is "depth throughout" the wide receiver class, there also are some questions outside of the top three.

» Mike Mayock's top five 2015 NFL Draft prospects by position

Five wide receivers went in the first round last season, and Mayock pointed out that all five -- Odell Beckham Jr., Kelvin Benjamin, Brandin Cooks, Mike Evans and Sammy Watkins -- were big-time producers as rookies.

On a teleconference in advance of the NFL Scouting Combine, Mayock also pointed out that it wasn't just "the guys up top" who produced as rookies, mentioning John Brown, Martavis Bryant and Jordan Matthews, among others.

After the top three this year, while there is talent, there are "a bunch of question marks," Mayock said.

He mentioned Dorial Green-Beckham, who is physically gifted but has had off-field issues, to the extent that he was dismissed from Missouri and didn't play a down at Oklahoma this past season. Mayock also brought up Michigan's Devin Funchess, who is athletic but was a tight end in his first two seasons and played wide receiver for just one season.

Mayock mentioned Auburn's Sammie Coates, Miami's Phillip Dorsett and Ohio State's Devin Smith as wide receivers who will run "4.35 or better" in the 40-yard dash at the combine. But there are questions about the productivity of all three, with Coates having issues with drops.

Mayock said he is a fan of Arizona State's Jaelen Strong. "He's big, he's strong. ... What he runs this week (in the 40) is going to be important," said Mayock, who has Strong as a second-round pick. Mayock also said Strong has the "physical traits" of a Larry Fitzgerald, but he's "not anywhere close from a technique perspective" to Fitzgerald.

Mayock also brought up UCF's Breshad Perriman, a junior who has "first-round talent" but remains somewhat under-the-radar.

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE