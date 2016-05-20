Maty Mauk to play final college season at Eastern Kentucky

Former Missouri quarterback Maty Mauk is headed to Eastern Kentucky to revive a once-promising career that was derailed by disciplinary issues.
Mauk has signed a grant-in-aid agreement to play at EKU this fall, a school spokesperson confirmed to the St. Louis Dispatch on Friday. Mauk was suspended multiple times last year, first by former coach Gary Pinkel, and then was ultimately dismissed by new coach Barry Odom in January.
His best season came in 2014, when he led the Tigers to an SEC East title while passing for 2,648 yards and 25 touchdowns. He started Missouri's first four games last season as the Tigers opened the season 3-1, but did not play again after his first suspension.
Mauk is eligible to play at EKU immediately.
In Mauk, EKU adds its second high-profile player looking to rebound from disciplinary issues in as many years. Last season, former Ohio State DE Noah Spence played at EKU after being banned from the Big Ten following multiple failed drug tests. Spence then was a second-round selection of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2016 NFL Draft.