Maty Mauk leads Missouri to SEC East title-clinching win

Arkansas carried a 14-6 lead into the fourth quarter, but Mauk connected on two huge completions covering 44 and 28 yards to set up a 4-yard touchdown pass to Jimmie Hunt with 12:41 remaining. A trick play for the two-point conversion -- a pass by wide receiver Bud Sasser -- tied the game 14-14. Missouri drove 85 yards on its next possession for the go-ahead score without a single passing yard as running backs Marcus Murphy and Russell Hansbrough carried the drive with four rushes of at least 10 yards, including a 25-yarder by Hansbrough.