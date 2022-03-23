Matt Ryan pens thank you to Atlanta: 'I have long thought and often said that I would retire as a Falcon'

"I have long thought and often said that I would retire as a Falcon," Ryan wrote. "But the changes and growth continue. As excited as I am about this next step in my career, this is a bittersweet moment.

"I have spent more than a decade playing for you, the fans of Atlanta. You have made all of this worth it, and all of this means something more than what could ever be reflected in a statistic. I appreciate each and every one of you, and I thank you, so sincerely, for the life you have given me all of these seasons."

In his 14 years in Atlanta after becoming the No. 3 overall pick in 2008, Ryan generated 59,735 passing yards (eighth-most in NFL history). He earned four Pro Bowl bids and a first-team All-Pro and helped guide the club to a Super Bowl appearance. Ryan threw for 367 passing TDs in all (ninth-most in NFL history) and tossed 20-plus TDs in 13 consecutive seasons.