Around the NFL

Matt Ryan pens thank you to Atlanta: 'I have long thought and often said that I would retire as a Falcon'

Published: Mar 23, 2022 at 08:20 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Matt Ryan spent 14 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons before Monday's trade that shipped him to Indianapolis.

The former NFL MVP wrote a lengthy thank you letter to Atlanta, praising the fans and noting that he expected to retire the Falcons quarterback.

"I have long thought and often said that I would retire as a Falcon," Ryan wrote. "But the changes and growth continue. As excited as I am about this next step in my career, this is a bittersweet moment.

"I have spent more than a decade playing for you, the fans of Atlanta. You have made all of this worth it, and all of this means something more than what could ever be reflected in a statistic. I appreciate each and every one of you, and I thank you, so sincerely, for the life you have given me all of these seasons."

In his 14 years in Atlanta after becoming the No. 3 overall pick in 2008, Ryan generated 59,735 passing yards (eighth-most in NFL history). He earned four Pro Bowl bids and a first-team All-Pro and helped guide the club to a Super Bowl appearance. Ryan threw for 367 passing TDs in all (ninth-most in NFL history) and tossed 20-plus TDs in 13 consecutive seasons.

In Ryan's run in Atlanta, he was part of six teams that earned 10-plus wins. All other QBs in Falcons team history had three such seasons. Ryan threw for more than 4,000 yards in 10 campaigns. All other ATL QBs have done so once.

Related Content

news

Pete Carroll would like Seahawks to bring back QB Geno Smith

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll specifically mentioned bringing back QB Geno Smith when talking about the QB room after trading Russell Wilson.
news

Chargers CB J.C. Jackson on facing Davante Adams, Raiders: 'They better be ready for us'

The AFC West's stockpiling of talent this offseason sets up two annual meetings between division newcomers ﻿Davante Adams﻿ and J.C. Jackson. The Chargers corner spoke confidently about that matchup with the Raiders during his introductory conference.
news

Seahawks, Pete Carroll 'going to do everything we can to get' DK Metcalf extension worked out this offseason

Head coach Pete Carroll believes a major priority going forward this offseason is extending one of the Seahawks' brightest remaining stars, wide receiver ﻿DK Metcalf. 
news

Rams working on extension with Aaron Donald, still interested in bringing back Odell Beckham

Rams general manager Les Snead is currently working on an extension with defensive tackle Aaron Donald and also expressed ongoing interest in re-signing ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ when speaking with the media on Tuesday. 
news

Lifelong Raiders fan Davante Adams realizing dream by joining Las Vegas

Former Packers receiver Davante Adams was formally introduced as the newest member of the Raiders on Tuesday, and he knew just what to wear. Dressed in a black suit with a black shirt, the new star of the Silver and Black expressed delight when embracing his new environment, which includes a realization of a dream that can be traced back to elementary school.
news

Top free agent Terron Armstead signing five-year, $75M deal with Dolphins

Former New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead is signing a five-year, $75 million deal, plus incentives, with the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

New Colts QB Matt Ryan hopes to follow paths of Brady, Stafford in pursuit of Super Bowl

New Colts quarterback Matt Ryan is hoping his move from the Falcons will pay off much like it has in the past for other big-name quarterbacks such as Peyton Manning, Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford as he looks "to catch that spark and go." 
news

Pete Carroll: Seahawks fought to keep Russell Wilson 'until it wasn't meaningful anymore to stick with that'

The Seattle Seahawks continue to state that they were not the ones pushing to trade Russell Wilson. Head coach Pete Carroll discussed the dynamics of the trade during a Tuesday radio appearance.
news

Vikings signing former Packers OLB Za'Darius Smith to three-year, $42M deal

Za'Darius Smith has agreed to terms with the Vikings on a three-year deal. Smith's contract has a base value of $42 million and can be worth up to $47 million with incentives.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Tuesday, March 22

Former first-round receiver Corey Coleman is attempted to revive his career with the Chiefs. Find out what else is happening in NFL free agency this Tuesday.
news

Dak Prescott has 'no doubt' CeeDee Lamb is ready to replace Amari Cooper as 'the main guy'

The key to the offensive puzzle in Dallas is ﻿CeeDee Lamb﻿, who will be expected to play the role of an attention-grabbing No. 1 receiver with Amari Cooper out of the picture.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW