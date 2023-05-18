Around the NFL

Matt Ryan on possible NFL return: All the stars would have to align, but I've learned to 'not shut any doors'

Published: May 18, 2023 at 07:39 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

In joining CBS, former NFL MVP Matt Ryan made sure to note that he isn't retiring, leaving the door cracked for a possible return.

Ryan told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Wednesday that he felt keeping the possibility of a return -- say, in the event of an injury to a starting quarterback -- made the most sense given the NFL's unpredictability.

"I don't know," Ryan said when asked what might prompt a return. "This situation, all the stars would have to [align]. I've just learned, at least during my experience in the 15 years I've played, to just not shut any doors. That's really the decision behind that. ... I'm excited to kind of take this next step and to move forward, but at the same time, you never know what's going to happen in this league. Anything could shake out, and so we'll see what happens."

Related Links

Ryan spent 14 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, earning four Pro Bowl bids, one first-team All-Pro nod and NFL MVP honors in 206. The 38-year-old joined Indianapolis in 2022, struggling through 12 games, including two different benchings by two different coaches, putting up his worst numbers since early in his pro tenure, including a career-low 14 TD passes.

Ryan's season -- highlighted by sack-fumbles galore and few explosive plays in a limited offense behind a struggling offensive line -- looked like the sharp decline we'd come to anticipate from veteran quarterbacks before Tom Brady blew up the expectations. It could take multiple Teddy Bridgewater-type training camp injuries for Ryan to get a call to return.

Of course, the savvy veteran must keep the door ajar for a potential return to ensure he gets the $12 million in guaranteed money the Colts owe after cutting him. Indy could theoretically go after some of his money, à la Calvin Johnson in Detroit, if he officially retired this offseason -- not that owner Jim Irsay would make that sort of move, but Ryan not retiring makes the decision moot.

Ryan added that his experience with CBS after the regular season ended led to his new gig.

"I had the opportunity after the season to go up and get in the studio with the crew on NFL Today, and I had a blast doing it," he said. "I really did. I enjoyed being up there with those guys, getting to talk ball beforehand, talk through the show, get on-air, and talk a little bit. I really enjoyed that aspect of it.

"The opportunity they presented me with for next season -- where it's a combination of doing some things and getting in the studio and doing some work there, just to really get a feel for how all of this operates and to learn from so many of the professionals that they have there -- it seemed like a good fit, and I'm excited about that. And you never know. I've tried to keep all doors open. We all know this league is crazy, and there is a lot of things that can happen in the course of a season. So I'm excited to be with CBS and really excited to do some of this work this fall."

After listening to his 59-second response to a question on SiriusXM NFL Radio, I'll provide his first broadcast tip: On TV, brevity is your friend, sir.

Related Content

news

Packers plan to keep Quay Walker 'busy in between snaps' after LB's two ejections in rookie season

Packers 2022 first-round linebacker Quay Walker's solid rookie campaign was overshadowed by boneheaded mistakes that saw him ejected twice. The after-play issues have been a focal point for linebacker coach Kirk Olivadotti this offseason.

news

WR A.J. Brown on Eagles getting over Super Bowl loss: 'At some point, you've got to get off the mat'

Wide receiver A.J. Brown said Wednesday, with the offseason ramping up before June's mandatory minicamp, now's the time to turn the page on the Eagles' Super Bowl LVII loss.

news

Colts QB Gardner Minshew's first impressions of Anthony Richardson: 'He's got everything you want'

Gardner Minshew and Anthony Richardson worked out together even before the latter was drafted No. 4 overall by the quotes. Now that the pair are teammates, Minshew said he has only become more impressed by Richardson, saying Wednesday that "he's got everything you want."

news

Jason Kelce believes Eagles lost 'one of the best guards in the NFL' in Isaac Seumalo: 'Steelers are getting a steal'

Eagles center Jason Kelce doesn't believe there's any replacing guard Isaac Seumalo, who signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason following seven seasons in Philadelphia.

news

Ja'Marr Chase setting sights on breaking 'every' Bengals WR record

Two-time Pro Bowl WR Ja'Marr Chase is setting his sights on etching his name throughout the Cincinnati Bengals record books.

news

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones not worried about handling upcoming deals for Lamb, Parsons, Diggs

The Cowboys' Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb and Trevon Diggs are among those who will be up for new deals in the next two years. With Dak Prescott also up for a new contract soon, Dallas is facing an expensive couple of offseasons. Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones isn't too worried about Dallas' future spending spree.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, May 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Steelers re-sign veteran QB Mason Rudolph to one-year contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Wednesday they had re-signed veteran quarterback Mason Rudolph.

news

Ravens DC Mike Macdonald says OLB David Ojabo (Achilles) is gaining confidence entering Year 2

Ravens DC Mike Macdonald is encouraged by the offseason progress of pass rusher David Ojabo, whose rookie season was marred by an Achilles tear.

news

Brian Schottenheimer wants Cowboys offense to play fast: 'Make everyone cover the entire field'

Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer is committed to ensuring speed on offense despite coach Mike McCarthy's desire to the run ball more.

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow supports OT Jonah Williams after trade request, but 'business is business'

Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams requested a trade following the signing of left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., but QB Joe Burrow says the team loves Williams.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More