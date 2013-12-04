Matt Ryan gets behind Andre Williams' Heisman campaign

Boston College running back Andre Williams leads the nation in rushing and set an ACC single-season record for rushing yards. In doing so, he made himself a Heisman candidate.
He's an extreme long shot to win, but that didn't deter former BC and current Atlanta Falcons star quarterback Matt Ryan and his wife, Sarah, from modeling "#Andre44Heisman" T-shirts in front of their Christmas tree, then tweeting out the pictures Tuesday.
The tweet included a shout-out to BC athletic director Brad Bates for getting them the shirts.
Williams already has rushed for 2,102 yards, and he has a chance to become just the fourth player in FBS history with 2,200 rushing yards.
