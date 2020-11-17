Matt Nagy says Nick Foles' hip/glute injury not as bad as initially thought; Bears to evaluate QB position

Matt Nagy has already given up play-calling duties, but his Bears are still struggling mightily on offense.

A more significant change might be in order. Nagy told reporters Tuesday he is evaluating the team's quarterback situation as the Bears enter their bye week, adding "everything's on the table" in regards to the position.

﻿Nick Foles﻿ has not been nearly as effective as the Bears had hoped when they acquired him in the offseason, and his exit near the end of Monday night's loss to Minnesota might expedite a potential change. Foles was carted off the field following a hard landing in the game's final minute, though further examination revealed his hip/glute injury wasn't as bad as originally thought, Nagy said.

Nagy added he doesn't see Foles heading to injured reserve, and considers Foles' injury to be a day-to-day issue.

﻿Mitchell Trubisky﻿ hasn't started a game since Week 3, when he was benched for Foles in the middle of a game against Atlanta, and is currently battling a shoulder injury. Foles ended up leading the Bears to an improbable comeback in that game, cementing his status as the starter moving forward.

Chicago ran out to a 5-1 record, but has fallen back to earth with a sharp decline in the last month, losing four straight. Foles has completed 65.9 percent of his passes for 1,664 yards, but owns a 7-7 TD-INT ratio and a passer rating below 80 from Weeks 4-10. Simply, his play hasn't been good enough for the Bears to seriously contend going forward.