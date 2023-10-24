Matt LaFleur: Packers' confidence in QB Jordan Love 'not wavering one bit' 

With injuries hindering a young offense, head coach Matt LaFleur reiterated the confidence the Packers have in Love.

"It all works in unison, so the better everybody is around him, the better he's going to look," LaFleur said on Monday, via ESPN. "Our confidence in him is not wavering one bit. Certainly, as the play-caller, you put a lot of onus on yourself when things aren't going well, and we'll continue to do that, but we've got to find a way to generate more points because when you're generating points, it's just a totally different narrative."

Every quarterback is better with pieces around him, but the upper echelon also raises the level of play of whoever is on the field. We haven't seen enough of that from Love early in his first campaign as the starter.

There have been flashes -- the second half against New Orleans and Sunday's comeback bid to take the lead before the poor ending -- but Love must put four quarters together for the Packers to get back into contention.

We've seen Green Bay rally in seasons past, but that was with a certified future Hall of Fame quarterback under center. Can Love conjure the same magic moving forward?