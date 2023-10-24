Matt LaFleur: Packers' confidence in QB Jordan Love 'not wavering one bit' 

The Green Bay Packers lost their third consecutive game, falling 19-17 in Denver on Sunday, the second straight ending with a Jordan Love desperation interception that sealed a defeat.
In his first season as the starter, Love has struggled to adjust. Outside of the Week 1 outburst against Chicago, Love hasn't avoided peaks and valleys which have led to an inconsistent offense. In the past four games, the Green Bay offense has scored six total first-half points, including a 9-0 deficit on Sunday.
The turnovers have been killer, with Love throwing six interceptions in the past three games (one in the first three weeks).
With injuries hindering a young offense, head coach Matt LaFleur reiterated the confidence the Packers have in Love.
"It all works in unison, so the better everybody is around him, the better he's going to look," LaFleur said on Monday, via ESPN. "Our confidence in him is not wavering one bit. Certainly, as the play-caller, you put a lot of onus on yourself when things aren't going well, and we'll continue to do that, but we've got to find a way to generate more points because when you're generating points, it's just a totally different narrative."
Every quarterback is better with pieces around him, but the upper echelon also raises the level of play of whoever is on the field. We haven't seen enough of that from Love early in his first campaign as the starter.
There have been flashes -- the second half against New Orleans and Sunday's comeback bid to take the lead before the poor ending -- but Love must put four quarters together for the Packers to get back into contention.
We've seen Green Bay rally in seasons past, but that was with a certified future Hall of Fame quarterback under center. Can Love conjure the same magic moving forward?
After Minnesota's resounding victory on Monday night, the Week 8 division matchup between the Vikings and Packers looms large. A Green Bay loss would send the season into extreme peril.