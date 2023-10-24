Around the NFL

Matt LaFleur: Packers' confidence in QB Jordan Love 'not wavering one bit' 

Published: Oct 24, 2023 at 09:43 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Green Bay Packers lost their third consecutive game, falling 19-17 in Denver on Sunday, the second straight ending with a Jordan Love desperation interception that sealed a defeat.

In his first season as the starter, Love has struggled to adjust. Outside of the Week 1 outburst against Chicago, Love hasn't avoided peaks and valleys which have led to an inconsistent offense. In the past four games, the Green Bay offense has scored six total first-half points, including a 9-0 deficit on Sunday.

The turnovers have been killer, with Love throwing six interceptions in the past three games (one in the first three weeks).

Related Links

With injuries hindering a young offense, head coach Matt LaFleur reiterated the confidence the Packers have in Love.

"It all works in unison, so the better everybody is around him, the better he's going to look," LaFleur said on Monday, via ESPN. "Our confidence in him is not wavering one bit. Certainly, as the play-caller, you put a lot of onus on yourself when things aren't going well, and we'll continue to do that, but we've got to find a way to generate more points because when you're generating points, it's just a totally different narrative."

Every quarterback is better with pieces around him, but the upper echelon also raises the level of play of whoever is on the field. We haven't seen enough of that from Love early in his first campaign as the starter.

There have been flashes -- the second half against New Orleans and Sunday's comeback bid to take the lead before the poor ending -- but Love must put four quarters together for the Packers to get back into contention.

We've seen Green Bay rally in seasons past, but that was with a certified future Hall of Fame quarterback under center. Can Love conjure the same magic moving forward?

After Minnesota's resounding victory on Monday night, the Week 8 division matchup between the Vikings and Packers looms large. A Green Bay loss would send the season into extreme peril.

Related Content

news

49ers QB Brock Purdy (concussion) listed as questionable vs. Bengals

49ers QB Brock Purdy (concussion) is officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, but HC Kyle Shanahan says he will start if he passes the concussion protocol on Saturday.
news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (knee) listed as doubtful vs. Ravens despite being 'fully healthy'

Kyler Murray is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens, but head coach Jonathan Gannon said the Arizona Cardinals' star quarterback is "fully healthy."
news

QB Justin Fields (thumb) to miss second game in a row; Tyson Bagent starting again for Bears

Justin Fields' thumb injury will keep him on the sidelines for a second week in a row. Fields has officially been ruled out for the Chicago Bears' Sunday night tilt against the Los Angeles Chargers, meaning rookie Tyson Bagent is up for a second straight start.
news

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) out vs. Falcons; HC Mike Vrabel maintains both Willis, Levis will play Sunday

The Titans are entering Week 8 with a dual-quarterback strategy. Neither will be Ryan Tannehill. The veteran will not play Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, head coach Mike Vrabel announced Friday, due to an ankle injury suffered in Tennessee's loss to Baltimore in Week 6.
news

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) to miss Week 8 game versus Jets

The Giants will proceed without Daniel Jones for a third straight week. Jones (neck) will not play in the Giants' Week 8 clash of New York teams, head coach Brian Daboll announced Friday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Dalvin Cook frustrated with role in Jets' offense amid trade chatter: 'It's a different scenario for me'

Jets running back Dalvin Cook is one of those players whose production has not lined up with the expectations after he signed with Gang Green during training camp. He could be on the trade block.
news

Josh Allen: Dalton Kincaid to be 'more involved' in Bills' offense after midseason breakout

Welcome to the party, Dalton Kincaid. It took some time for the Buffalo Bills rookie tight end to get heavily involved in the 2023 campaign, but he's come on strong the past two weeks.
news

Baker Mayfield: 'Losing three in a row sucks,' but Buccaneers 'showed fight' against Bills

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dropped their third straight game Thursday to the Buffalo Bills, which quarterback Baker Mayfield acknowledged "sucks," but he was also pleased with the fight his squad showed in defeat.
news

Bills QB Josh Allen shrugs off shoulder injury for three-touchdown showing in Thursday win over Buccaneers 

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen ran, threw, shrugged off a shoulder injury, had an ugly play or two, and otherwise looked stellar in lifting his squad to a 24-18 win over the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 8: What We Learned from Bills' win over Buccaneers on Thursday night

On the ground and through the air, Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen led the offense while the Bills defense put in a tenacious effort to turn away the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

Week 8 Thursday inactives: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills